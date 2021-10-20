Wednesday marked the first day of girls basketball practice for Victoria East and expectations have not changed.
Even with new faces at different positions, the Lady Titans begin their year with the goal of making it to the state championship.
“It doesn’t matter what team it is,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “We’re always saying, ‘Hey, we want to go all the way.’ We want to go all the way. That’s the goal. So, if we hit a little bit lower than that, at least you’re aiming high instead of aiming low. So we want to go as far as we did last year and even farther.”
East went 20-5 last season, finishing second in District 29-5A before falling to Sharyland Pioneer in the third round of the playoffs. It was East’s second straight trip to the regional quarterfinals.
The challenge for East is replacing District MVP Giani Wimbish-Gay and first team all-district post Brandalyn Rice, who averaged a combined 38 points per game.
“I really don’t put pressure on them, telling them that so and so’s not here or the shoes that you have to fill,” Wimbish-North said. “They can’t fill their shoes, they have their own shoes that they need to build and it’s going to be a group effort.”
Of the returning players, guards Hannah Tyler and Ariana Ramsey are two players looked at to step into leadership roles in their senior seasons.
“I think we’re actually trying our very best,” Ramsey said. “We want to be leaders on the group. We have a bunch of young players, so we’re just trying to be the best role models we can.”
Tyler and Ramsey were major figures on the defense as juniors, but the Lady Titans will need players to step up and put points on the board to stay in the top half of district.
East’s players were unable to compete in tournaments during the summer, but they training together almost every day, Tyler said.
With its season starting at Fulshear on Nov. 5, and district play beginning at home against Corpus Christi Carroll on Nov. 30, the Lady Titans want the first day of practice to set the tone for another strong season.
“Soon as we lost that game we hit the gym and we’ve been battling day in and day out to go forward into the next season,” Tyler said. “Our goal this year is just to get past round three. For me personally, that’s what I want to do. We keep getting stuck in round three. And I want to go to that first place in district spot, that’s definitely what I’m pursuing right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.