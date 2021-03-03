Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Ray 4-1 in a District 29-5A girls soccer game at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
Kirsten Ysaguirre opened the scoring for the Lady Titans and assisted goals from Caroline Breaux, Bella Roth and Isabella Martinez.
Roth and Zoe Bast tied with eight steals on defense while April Aguirre had seven.
Emma Seiler had 12 saves in goal.
The win improves East's record to 3-7-1 in district play and 4-12-1 overall.
East next plays at Corpus Christi Moody at 8 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.