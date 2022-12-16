Victoria East entered Friday night’s game against Corpus Christi King with hopes of showing improvements in two categories — fast breaks and rebounding.
After a five-point loss to Corpus Christi Moody earlier in the week, East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North knew that her team had a good opportunity to execute these things going up against a three-win Corpus Christi King squad.
“I think we wanted to work on our fast breaks and looking for fast break opportunities, getting the ball out quickly,” she said. “Those were the things that we were trying to work on.”
In the eyes of Wimbish-North, the Lady Titans (10-10) were able to successfully execute these parts of their game, as they dominated King 67-6.
“I think that we just talked about rebounding, and the girls did that, and I think we needed to play fast, and I think we did that,” Wimbish-North said.
“I think everybody contributed,” she added. “I saw some times where we did a pretty good job on our 3-on-2’s and 2-on-1’s. It was just good to play everybody.”
Wimbish-North was especially pleased with her team's play during the third quarter, as they put on a 20-0 performance against the Lady Mustangs (3-20), with the majority of their points coming from the fast break.
“We talked about it, saying that we need to get the ball out quickly, let's push the ball ahead," she said. "I was really pleased about the third quarter with the amount of points that we were able to score."
All 11 players on East’s roster ended the night putting up points, led by freshman point guard Avery Valentine, who scored a game-high 13 points after making five of her 12 shots from the field.
“(The win) says that we can score more than what we’ve been scoring throughout the season, and that we can be a better team than what we are right now,” Valentine said.
Chloe Buckner ended the game third in scoring (8), but she also grabbed 10 rebounds, eight of them coming on the offensive side of the floor.
“It was a good learning experience to be able to do all of that stuff,” Buckner said about her performance.
Wimbish-North was glad to see Buckner and the rest of the roster execute in the rebounding department, as they ended the game with 56 total rebounds, 26 of them coming on offense.
“I thought that the fours and fives, they were getting a lot of rebounds and trying to get it out so that was good,” she said.
District 29-5A
Non-Zone
East 67, King 6
Points: (E) A. Valentine 13, A. Hopkins 9, C. Buckner 8, N. Sanchez 6, C. Randle 6, A. Medrano 6, K. Jackson 5, A. Haas 4, K. Cleveland 4, J. Franklin 4, K. Watts 2;
Halftime: 30-2 E; 3-pointers: (E) N. Sanchez 1, A. Hopkins 1; Records: East 10-10, King 3-20