Victoria East entered its 2022-23 season wanting its style of offense to be up-tempo and to focus on getting the ball to its post players.

The Lady Titans had an opportunity to showcase this during their season-opener against Fulshear on Saturday afternoon, however, the length of the Lady Chargers posed too much of a challenge for East to play through, as they fell 51-20 at home.

“They were physical, and making us go fast,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “We struggled because of their size. A lot of the times when we got the ball, (our) post players were open, so we’re going to have to clean up our entry passes into the post.”

The size of the Lady Chargers especially affected East’s guards, as they accounted for 14 of the team’s 21 turnovers.

“It was really tough. Especially because they were tall and lengthy,” said freshman point guard Avery Valentine. “I had to basically try and keep the ball low and swing it as fast as I can to the outside guards.”

Valentine was second on the team in points, with 4, while sophomore center Kamryn Jackson led the team with 8.

“First year on varsity. I think I put in a lot more effort,” Jackson said. “It’s more fast paced, but I put up 8 points today, so that was my number one goal.”

As a team, East finished the game shooting 38% from the field, making 6 of their 16 shot attempts.

The length of Fulshear also affected Jackson and the rest of East’s post players.

“Their toughness was a little more tougher than I thought it would be, so I had to battle that,” Jackson said.

Jackson played a bigger role at the center position on Saturday, after East was missing three of its players, including senior center Ariel Haas.

“That was impactful,” Wimbish-North said about missing Haas. “We had a couple of other people in the guard spot that were sick, so I had three people out due to sickness, so that rotation with our guards, we were missing them as well.”

Wimbish-North thought that her team can use Saturday as a learning experience for playing taller teams in the future.

“We’re just going to have to learn how to deal with it when we’re playing bigger teams,” she said. “You just got to fight and claw and do what you gotta do to try to win the game.”

Defensively, Wimbish-North was pleased with the effort of her team, and thinks that it is something they can carry into the rest of the season.

“I think overall, defensively I was not completely satisfied, but they scored 50 points. That’s not a lot of points. Our goal is to hold teams to under 40, so I think their effort was there,” she said.

“Do I think that we’ll be ok? I think that we’ll be fine,” Wimbish-North added. “We just need to clean the things that we need to clean up.”

Points: (E) Kamryn Jackson 8, Avery Valentine 4, Neveah Sanchez 3, Chloe Buckner 3, C’Niaha Randle 2.

Halftime: Fulshear 26-13. Record: East 0-1