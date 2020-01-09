Victoria East fell 3-1 to San Antonio Alamo Heights but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Laredo LBJ on Thursday night.
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos scored all three goals for the Lady Titans, who are now 4-2-1 on the season.
Goalkeepers Emma Seiler and Alyssa Garcia each had four saves against Alamo Heights.
Kirsten Ysaguirre recorded 10 steals, while Seiler and Garcia combined for 14 saves in the nightcap.
East continues tournament play against San Antonio Harlan at 12:30 p.m. Friday and Wimberley at 5 p.m.
