CORPUS CHRISTI — The Victoria East girls soccer team fell short in a District 29-5A tilt with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Lady Titans lost 3-2 on Tuesday at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.
Caroline Breaux assisted both goals, scored by Evelyn Garcia and Adisin Pena.
Goalkeeper Emma Seiler managed 12 saves in the loss.
East falls to 4-12-2 overall and 4-4-2 in district play.
The Lady Titans host Gregory-Portland on Friday.
