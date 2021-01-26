The Victoria East girls soccer team is in the midst of growing through adversity.
After losing numerous players from last year, the Lady Titans are still forming chemistry and learning how to play as a unit.
They faced a tough Gregory-Portland team on Tuesday night and ultimately fell 6-1 to the Lady Wildcats for their second straight loss in District 29-5A.
“G-P is a phenomenal team and we knew that coming into this game,” said East head coach Misty Boenig. “The speed of play is a little different than some of our other opponents. I think this was an excellent experience. I expect G-P to go really far this year.”
Gregory-Portland’s Jenna Burkham scored the opening goal in the fourth minute of the game and would finish with four goals on the night as the Lady Wildcats were the aggressors throughout.
Every time East (1-7-1) went on the offensive, Gregory-Portland’s defense would close in on the attackers and nullify any threats.
Conversely, East’s defense struggled to press up in the first half and allowed additional goals from Gregory-Portland’s Rebecca Nolan and Madison Gallaugher as the Lady Wildcats led 3-0 at halftime.
“This was a game for experience — things that we can look at and things that we can improve on across the board,” Boenig said. “Now, we’ve just got to put some more points on the board. It’s OK if other teams score on us, just as long as we score more.”
East gained more possessions in the second half, but Gregory-Portland still found space for its counter runs.
Junior goalkeeper Emma Seiler finished with 16 saves as the Lady Wildcats remained the aggressor.
When East managed to move the ball, Gregory-Portland’s defense always managed to cut off its lanes and send the ball the other way.
Senior defenders April Aguirre and Esmeralda Mendez had 12 and 11 steals respectively.
Senior midfielder Kirsten Ysaguirre scored the Lady Titans only goal of the night off a free kick by senior midfielder Isabella Martinez, but Burkham scored three more goals in the second half to seal the 6-1 victory for the Lady Wildcats.
“They still showed that heart and determination,” Boenig said. “They never gave up. We’re going to keep getting better and keep trekking forward with what we have, and games like this certainly help us do that because of the level of play that we got to see tonight.”
The loss drops the Lady Titans to 0-2-1 in District 29-5A.
East moves on to play Victoria West on Friday at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to look to improve with each team that we play in district, every game building on that last so we’re going to see continuous improvement,” Boenig said. “I know Friday’s going to be a tough match for us as well, but we’re looking forward to it.”
