PORTLAND — Victoria East's A team finished third at the District 29-5A golf tournament at the Northshore Country Club with a team total of 804.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial finished in first place with a team total of 682 and Flour Bluff was second with 751.
East's Emma Koch finished second individually, shooting 160 and falling one stroke behind Vets' Anissa Farias, who shot 159.
Koch will advance to the Class 5A, regional tournament on April 19-20 at the Hyatt Hill Country Club in San Antonio.
Amber Short was second for the Lady Titans, shooting 193. Allison Casal shot 218, Dallas Smith shot 233 and Mallory Ozuna shot 254.
Victoria West finished fourth with a team total of 861.
West was led by Laney Glass, who shot 192. Katie Udd shot 193, Emily Thigpen shot 236 and Samantha Vigil shot 240.
Victoria East's B team finished eighth with a team total 982.
Alyssa Alvarado shot 240, Corinn Wallner shot 235, Amber Buentello shot 270, Kam Richter shot 274 and Haley Beckner shot 238.
East's Dezzy Hernandez and Kenzy Sneath competed individually. Hernandez shot 431 and Sneath shot 600.
Corpus Christi Moody was sixth with a team total of 950 and Corpus Christi Carroll was seventh with 960.
