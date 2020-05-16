Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the Victoria East girls’ golf team was unable to hold its end of the year banquet. East girls’ golf coach Mike Smith wanted to make sure the team still received recognition by holding the first ever drive-thru banquet at the bus turnaround at Victoria East on Thursday.
Victoria east drive-thru GOLF banquet
