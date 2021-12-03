The Victoria East girl’s golf team sat atop the leaderboard after the first day of Victoria West’s tournament at The Club at Colony Creek.
Powered by Emma Koch’s opening-round 73, the Titans (+106) finished the first day 17 strokes in front of Houston Incarnate Word Academy (+123).
Calhoun (+136) was third after the first day of the tournament. West (+139) was fourth at the end of Day 1.
The West boys (+72) sat third after the first day behind Gregory-Portland (+32) and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (+55).
East shot 89 strokes over par as a team to finish the first day in sixth place. Calhoun (+128) was in eighth place after the first day.
West’s Wade Patek finished tied for first with Gregory-Portland’s Hayden Hardwick after each shot 74 on the opening day of the tournament.
The second round will take place at Victoria Country Club on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.