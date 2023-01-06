Kateanna Cleveland was admittedly nervous at the beginning of Friday night’s crosstown rivalry game against Victoria West.

The Victoria East junior knew it wasn’t going to be just any other District 29-5A home game, not with hundreds of fans from both schools in attendance.

“I felt nervous, but at the same time I knew that once I had the ball in my hand, I could do anything,” she said.

Cleveland displayed this confidence during the most important moments of the game, scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Titans secure a 59-31 victory over West.

The Lady Titans (14-11, 2-0) entered the fourth quarter with just an eight point lead, but their defense, along with the play from Cleveland and multiple other players helped them outscore the Lady Warriors (10-18, 0-3) 21-1 in the final quarter.

“I feel like we did really well for the majority of the game,” said West head coach Christina Rankin-Williams. “For three quarters we held in there, we kept it to a single deficit and then just let it blow wide open in the fourth quarter.”

Cleveland ended the game with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Avery Valentine and C’Niaha Randle both put up 14 points to round out the players in double figures.

“I thought when it mattered they played hard in the fourth quarter to create some turnovers defensively,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “What an exciting environment for our kids to be able to play in and to play our rival.”

Cleveland wasn’t the only East post player to make an impact on the game, as Ariel Haas and Kamryn Jackson combined for 13 points and grabbed 10 boards, helping the Lady Titans outrebound West 36-22.

“We just didn’t really have an answer for their post players underneath the goal,” Rankin-Williams said. “They have great size."

Charlye Scott led West with nine points, while Mackenzie Falcon totaled a second-best of six points after knocking down two 3-pointers.

Note: With its win over West on Friday night, East now leads the all-time series 19-10, winning its seventh in a row.

District 29-5A, North Zone

Victoria East 59, Victoria West 31

Points: (E) C. Randle 14, A. Valentine 14, K. Cleveland 12, A. Haas 9, K. Jackson 6, N. Rangel 2, C. Bucker 2; (W) C. Scott 9, M. Falcon 6, J. Reyna 5, L. Lee-Green 4, M. Cano 2, B. Henry 2, S. Simpson 2, J. Martin

Halftime: East 30-19; 3-Pointers: (E) A. Valentine 3, C. Randle 1 (W) M. Falcon 2, C. Scott 2, J. Reyna 1

Records: Victoria East 14-11, 2-0; Victoria West 10-18, 0-3.

