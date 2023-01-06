Kateanna Cleveland was admittedly nervous at the beginning of Friday night’s crosstown rivalry game against Victoria West.
The Victoria East junior knew it wasn’t going to be just any other District 29-5A home game, not with hundreds of fans from both schools in attendance.
“I felt nervous, but at the same time I knew that once I had the ball in my hand, I could do anything,” she said.
Cleveland displayed this confidence during the most important moments of the game, scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Titans secure a 59-31 victory over West.
The Lady Titans (14-11, 2-0) entered the fourth quarter with just an eight point lead, but their defense, along with the play from Cleveland and multiple other players helped them outscore the Lady Warriors (10-18, 0-3) 21-1 in the final quarter.
Battling for rebound position under the basket are Victoria West's Charlye Scott and Victoria East's Chloe Buckner at the Victoria East gym Friday night.
Battling for rebound position under the basket are Victoria West's Charlye Scott and Victoria East's Chloe Buckner at the Victoria East gym Friday night.
Victoria East's Chloe Buckner loses control of the ball while Victoria West's Brooke Henry defends on the baseline.
Victoria West's Leilani Green dribbles the ball in game action against Victoria East on Friday night.
Victoria West's Brooke Henry faces the basket to shoot against Victoria East in game action at the Victoria East gym Friday night.
Yulonda Wimbish-North, Victoria East's head coach, talks with her former coach, Jan Lahodny on the bench during their game against Victoria West, Friday night.
Victoria East's Ariel Haas passes a no-look pass in game action against Victoria West at the Victoria East gym Friday night.
Victoria East's Chloe Buckner and Victoria West's Mackenzie Falcon get tangled up and almost loses her glasses in game action at the Victoria East gym Friday night.
Leading the fast break is Victoria East's C'Niaha Randle in game action against Victoria West at the Victoria East gym Friday night.
Victoria West's Charlye Scott dribbles the ball in game action against Victoria East at the Victoria East gym Friday night.
Victoria East's C'Niaha Randle drives hard toward the basket at the Victoria East gym Friday night against Victoria West.
“I feel like we did really well for the majority of the game,” said West head coach Christina Rankin-Williams. “For three quarters we held in there, we kept it to a single deficit and then just let it blow wide open in the fourth quarter.”
Cleveland ended the game with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Avery Valentine and C’Niaha Randle both put up 14 points to round out the players in double figures.
“I thought when it mattered they played hard in the fourth quarter to create some turnovers defensively,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “What an exciting environment for our kids to be able to play in and to play our rival.”
Cleveland wasn’t the only East post player to make an impact on the game, as Ariel Haas and Kamryn Jackson combined for 13 points and grabbed 10 boards, helping the Lady Titans outrebound West 36-22.
“We just didn’t really have an answer for their post players underneath the goal,” Rankin-Williams said. “They have great size."
Charlye Scott led West with nine points, while Mackenzie Falcon totaled a second-best of six points after knocking down two 3-pointers.
Note: With its win over West on Friday night, East now leads the all-time series 19-10, winning its seventh in a row.
District 29-5A, North Zone
Victoria East 59, Victoria West 31
Points: (E) C. Randle 14, A. Valentine 14, K. Cleveland 12, A. Haas 9, K. Jackson 6, N. Rangel 2, C. Bucker 2; (W) C. Scott 9, M. Falcon 6, J. Reyna 5, L. Lee-Green 4, M. Cano 2, B. Henry 2, S. Simpson 2, J. Martin
Halftime: East 30-19; 3-Pointers: (E) A. Valentine 3, C. Randle 1 (W) M. Falcon 2, C. Scott 2, J. Reyna 1
Records: Victoria East 14-11, 2-0; Victoria West 10-18, 0-3.