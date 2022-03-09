CORPUS CHRISTI — The Victoria East girls soccer team picked up goals from three different players to beat Corpus Christi Carroll 4-1 on Tuesday.
Bella Roth scored two goals for the Lady Titans. Caroline Breaux had an assist and a goal. Also scoring was Yaritza Avila. Evelyn Garcia had an assist.
Emma Seiler picked up a pair of saves in the first half. Trinity Morris made 12 saves in the second half.
East improves to 6-14-2 overall and 6-6-2 in district play.
