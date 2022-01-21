CORPUS CHRISTI — Emma Seiler posted double digit saves as Victoria East beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 3-2 on Friday.
Seiler had 16 saves as the Lady Titans notched their first win of the season.
Caroline Breaux had a pair of goals, each coming off assists by Bella Roth. Evelyn Garcia scored on an assist from Alyssa Soler.
East has a record of 1-8-1 overall and 1-0-1 in district.
