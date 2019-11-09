The Victoria East girls golf team came in second place at the Victoria East Fall Invitational, held at The Club at Colony Creek.
A team of Emma Koch, Shelby Austin, Amber Short, Adriana Jaramillo and Allison Casal finished with a score 695 for the Titans. For Victoria West, Leila Sutherland, Emily Bauknight, Maile Sciba, Laney Glass and Katie Udd finished with a score of 801 to come in third place in the meet.
On the boys side, a team of Jared Lofland, Wyatt Keklar, Jordan Hanes, Jude Stehling and Caleb Meisner came in third place for the Warriors with a score of 670 while the East boys behind a team comprised of Clayton Maraggia, Cody McIntosh, Delano Castillo, Karl Dickey and Colton Mundy finished with a score of 695
Kaylee Koch came in second individually for Victoria East with a score of 160 a and Shelby Austin came in fourth with a score of 166.
