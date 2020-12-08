It was a slow start for both teams in Tuesday’s District 29-5A girls basketball game at Victoria East High School gym.
In the end, the Lady Titans took the early lead and never trailed as Victoria East defeated crosstown rival Victoria West 63-46 to move to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in district play.
“I thought our defense went well for us,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “Our goal was to hold them to 45 points or under, so we didn’t quite reach it, but I thought our defense performed well tonight.”
It took two minutes for the first points of the night, but Hannah Tyler kicked off the scoring with a 3-pointer that put the Lady Titans ahead from the start.
It was a tight affair early on as both sides committed turnovers, penalties and failed to execute at times on offense.
Still, the Lady Titans soon took over the game by using center Brandalyn Rice’s clear height advantage.
“We just never found a solution for her,” said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “Giani (Wimbish-Gay) did a great job driving. When we’d pick her up she’d just dump it off to Rice. Between those two we didn’t have a solution for them.”
Rice would lead all scorers with 29 points as the Lady Titans fed her the ball inside again and again as East took a 30-19 halftime lead.
Ashley Giesalhart and Haleigh Reyes led the Lady Warriors with 12 points each.
West cut the deficit to eight early in the third quarter, but East quickly took back its double digit lead and led by as many as 19 at one point.
Wimbish-Gay would add 21 points of her own as the Lady Titans kept finding ways to pull away down the stretch and preserve the 63-46 victory.
“We’re 3-0 (in district) and we play Vets on Friday, so we get to see where we are,” Wimbish-North said. “I think that we have to do what we do best and that’s our defense. We definitely have to pound it inside because there’s not many people that have an answer for Brandalyn (Rice).”
East hosts Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday, while West will host Gregory-Portland on Dec. 15.
Victoria East 63, Victoria West 46
Points: (East) Brandalyn Rice 29, Giani Wimbish-Gay 21, Hannah Tyler 5, Layla Higgins 4, Arianna Ramsey 2, Alayeh Bryant 2; (West) Ashley Giesalhart 12, Haleigh Reyes 12, Dailynn Zarate 10, Leilani Green 7, Marleigh Gomez 3, Aaliyah Castillo 2
Halftime: Victoria East, 30, Victoria West 19 3-pointers: (East) Tyler 1; (West) Zarate 1, Giesalhart 1
Records: Victoria East 9-1, 3-0; Victoria West 5-4, 2-1
