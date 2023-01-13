Avery Valentine didn’t expect to make a large impact on this year’s East squad, let alone play valuable minutes as a starter.
The point guard is in her freshman year, and yet she has consistently been able to end games in double figures after being named the starter at the beginning of the year.
“I fought for my spot,” she said. “I think I just put all my effort into practice.”
Her effort was shown on Friday night. She put up a game-high 12 points to help the Lady Titans (16-11, 4-0) defeat Corpus Christi Ray 53-25, and stay undefeated in the District 29-5A, North Zone.
The third quarter is when Valentine put in the majority of her work, scoring 10 of her 12 points, and adding two steals.
“The thing that I value the most about (Valentine) is her speed and quickness, and so that's something I think that we need in order for us to be effective on our defense,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “That actually was one of the things that moved her into the starting lineup.”
Not only did Valentine get her share of work on defense in the third quarter, but the rest of the team did as well, as they ended with six steals to help the Lady Titans go on a 20-2 run to take a commanding 42-20 lead.
“I was frustrated. It looked like we couldn’t play our normal 1-2-2 (defense). It looked like our man defense wasn’t good,” Wimbish-North said about the first half. “So, we went to our 2-3 (defense), and I think that minimized it, and I think that it stopped people from getting into the paint.”
The changed defensive game plan helped East’s post players as well, as sophomore Kamryn Jackson and senior Ariel Haas ended the game combining for 20 points and 22 rebounds.
“Our forwards are doing a better job of getting rebounds and finishing a little bit better,” Wimbish-North said. “So, therefore I think you see us score some more points than we have.”
The win over the Lady Texans (12-19, 2-2) moves East into first place in the North Zone, something that the Lady Titans hope they can hold onto for the rest of the season.
“I think the win was very important because it helps us get in first place, so we have to win each game after that,” Haas said.
District 29-5A North Zone
Victoria East 53, Corpus Christi Ray 25
Points: (E) Avery Valentine 12, Kamryn Jackson 11, Ariel Haas 9, C’Niaha Randle 7; Halftime: 22-18 East; 3-pointers: (E) Nevaeh Sanchez, Randle, Valentine 1
Records: Victoria East 16-11, 4-0; Ray 12-19, 2-2