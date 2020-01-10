Leilani Wimbish-Gay knows there’s nothing like playing your crosstown rival.
The Victoria East senior was playing in her seventh career game against Victoria West and knew exactly what to expect the moment she walked on the court.
“It’s nerve-wracking at times but I had to work through it and the team had to work through it,” Wimbish-Gay said. “I think we came out ready to play.”
West jumped out to an 11-4 lead, but East finished the first half on a 19-18 run and outscored the Warriors 31-12 in the second half en route to a 50-30 District 30-5A win on Friday at the West gym.
East moved into third place and improved to 18-7 overall and 6-2 in district play.
West remained in fourth place but fell to 13-13 on the season and 4-4 in district.
The Lady Titans now lead the all-time series against West 13-10 since both schools opened in 2010.
It was the first win for East over West since the 2018 season.
“We started off bad in the first half and I think it was our nerves,” said Wimbish-Gay, who scored a game-high 23 points. “But we started to play better and we came together. We were making good passes and playing great defense.”
Victoria East’s Leilani Wimbish-Gay finished with 23 points in the Lady Titans’ 50-30 District 30-5A win over Victoria West. @Lei41835981 pic.twitter.com/ivailiG1X4— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 11, 2020
The Lady Titans’ defense was the story in the third quarter after holding the Warriors to 2 points.
East remained in control the rest of the way to secure the victory.
“We were tight in the beginning and missed a lot of shots,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “I felt like West was playing well, but our defense started to go half court and that was key for us. We got turnovers and made some layups.”
The Warriors were led by Ashley Giesalhart who finished with 8 points.
Aaliyah Castillo and Alana Johnson combined for 8 points.
“We played tough for a half but then in the third quarter, they went on a run,” said West coach Sandra Jimenez. “I don’t know what it is about the third quarter but we struggled. We played a good team. East is a very good team, and I’m proud of the kids for coming out and competing. I still think we could have done a better job.”
East was also led by Giani Wimbish-Gay, who scored 10 points.
Brandalyn Rice and Zakari Perry combined for 10.
“We were very anxious in the beginning,” Giani Wimbish-Gay said. “But after we got in the flow of the game, we started encouraging each other and we had the energy we needed to pull away from West.”
Giani Wimbish-Gay after Victoria East’s win over West. @Gianiwimbishgay pic.twitter.com/m5AJtCBAt2— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 11, 2020
Leilani Wimbish-Gay opened the second half on a personal 9-0 run to help the Lady Titans pull away.
West committed four turnovers and East took advantage.
Wimbish-Gay finished with 8 points in the quarter.
“I challenged Leilani to be intense the whole game and I think she was,” Wimbish-North said. “She was flying around, and when she’s energetic like that, she energizes our whole team.”
West will look to bounce back against Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers are currently in first place in the district standings.
“Every game we play is a learning experience — especially with the team we have this year,” Giesalhart said. “Going into the second round of district play, we’re going to try and get back in it and make the playoffs.
“We have to keep our heads up,” she added. “We have to keep fighting and keep playing.”
Ashley Giesalhart scored 8 points in Victoria West’s loss to Victoria East on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/Nzh4saFMly— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 11, 2020
East will play Calhoun on Tuesday.
The Sandies are currently seventh in district.
“We have to keep on fighting and pushing,” Leilani Wimbish-Gay said. “We have to keep the same energy with the teams that are as good as us. If we can do that, we can do great things.”
District 30-5A
Victoria East 50, Victoria West 30
Points: (VE) Giani Wimbish-Gay 10, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 23, Zakari Perry 5, Trinity Wallace 4, Brandalyn Rice 6. (VW) Daidree Zarate 2, Dailynn Zarate 6, Aaliyah Castillo 1, Jamia Wilson 1, Ashley Giesalhart 8, Lizzie Adams 2, Alana Johnson 6, Khylea Hawkins 4.
Halftime: East 19-18. 3-Pointers: Giesalhart 2, Johnson 2.
