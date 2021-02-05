Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Carroll 7-1 in a District 29-5A girls soccer game on Friday at Carroll.
Hailey Bast led the Lady Titans with a hat trick and had one assist.
Caroline Breaux was second with two goals, Kirsten Ysaguirre had one goal and three assists and Zoe Bast had one goal. Evelyn Garcia had two assists and Bella Roth had one.
Morgan O’Neill and April Aguirre nine steals each and Emma Seiler eight saves.
The win improves East’s record to 3-7-1 overall and 2-3-1 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.