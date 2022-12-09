Victoria East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North knows a thing or two about coaching her team to play its best basketball at the right time.
She has taken the Lady Titans to the playoffs each of the last 12 seasons, and after starting the 2022-23 season with a few ups and downs, Wimbish-North thinks this year’s roster is on a trajectory of playing its best down the stretch.
“I don’t want to peak right now,” she said. “I want to be at our best at the end, so we still have stuff to work on, and that’s fine.”
Although they aren’t peaking right now, the Lady Titans showed some improvements on Friday night, as they took down Corpus Christi Carroll 45-40.
“I’m very happy. I thought that they gave great effort and that’s what you want,” Wimbish-North said. “I thought that they fought. They just kept playing.”
Despite leading by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Titans (9-9) allowed Carroll (9-7) to cut their lead all the way down to three late in the game.
Still, Wimbish-North thought that toughening out the win is all a part of the process.
“Basketball is a game of runs, and so when Carroll made their run, we fought back,” she said. “So I’m just pleased with mainly the effort level that they gave.”
However, senior center Ariel Haas, who ended the game with seven points and five rebounds, knows her team has to play the full length of the game if they want to stay competitive later on in the season.
“We have to play all four quarters,” she said. “We tend to stop playing after halftime, but we played better this time, and I think we’re going to keep improving.”
The Lady Titans ended the game making 16 of their 46 shots, with junior point guard C’Niaha Randle leading the Lady Titans on the offensive side of the floor, finishing the game with 10 points.
East not only looks for Randle to put the ball through the net, but they also look to her when they’re trying to break the press from the opposition.
“I think we’re getting a lot better with handling pressure,” Randle said. “A lot better than we were before.”
Randle only picked up the game of basketball in seventh grade, so Wimbish-North is proud of the strides she’s made at the point guard position.
“Putting her in a position where she is having to play the point position, that is a huge responsibility,” Wimbish-North said. “It’s hard and it’s been hard for her at times, but she’s embracing it, and she’s been learning.”
Defensively, East, which ended the game with 17 rebounds and 13 steals, was pleased with its performance in keeping the opposing team to its goal of 40 points.
“I thought we played really good defense because we were getting deflections. There were a couple of times where our rotations weren’t as good, but we did get a lot of deflections,” Wimbish-North said.
Non-District
East 45, Carroll 40
Points: (E) C. Randle 10, A. Haas 7, N. Sanchez 5, K. Cleveland 5, K. Jackson 5, A. Valentine 4, C. Buckner 4, J. Franklin 3, A. Hopkins 2
Halftime: 19-16 E; E 3-pointers: A. Valentine 1, C. Randle 1, N. Sanchez 1, J. Franklin 1; Records: East 9-9, Carroll 9-7