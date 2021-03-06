Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Moody in a 5-0 shutout victory in a District 29-5A girls soccer game at Cabiness Athletic Complex on Friday.
Bella Roth opened the scoring off an assist from Zoe Bast. Hailey Bast scored two goals while Abby Ysaguirre and Evelyn Garcia each added goals of their own.
Isabella Martinez finished with two assists. Alyssa Soler and Kirsten Ysaguirre had one assist each.
April Aguirre led the defense with 15 steals. Morgan O’Neil had 12 and Kirsten Ysaguirre had 11.
Emma Seiler had three saves in goal.
The win improves the Lady Titans’ record to 4-7-1 in district and 5-12-1 overall.
East next plays Corpus Christi Carroll at 8 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium.
