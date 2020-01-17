Lady Titans win district opener against Calhoun
Victoria East striker Bella Roth battles Calhoun's Alysha Padilla and Crystal Rodriguez for the ball during Tuesday's District 30-5A opener at Memorial Stadium. 

CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi Ray 4-0 on Friday night at Cabaniss Stadium.

The Lady Titans improved to 7-3-1 and 2-0 in District 30-5A play. 

Aysha Izaguirre scored East's first goal off an assist by Chloe Spencer.

Spencer followed with a goal of her own off an assist by Izaguirre.

Kirsten Ysaguirre added another goal off an assist by Kyleigh Spree-Kolos and Spree-Kolos scored an unassisted goal for the Lady Titans' final score of the night.

Madisen Gay, April Aguirre and Kamryn Barnett led East's defense, while goalkeepers Alyssa Garcia and Emma Seiler earned the shutout. 

