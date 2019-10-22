Victoria East kept things close in the third set against Corpus Christi Carroll, but the Lady Tigers would hang out to secure a 25-11, 25-13, 25-21 District 30-5A match on Tuesday night at the East gym.
The Lady Titans fell to 12-23 overall and 5-9 in district play.
East was led by senior Leilani Wimbish-Gay, who tallied 6 kills.
Brandalyn Rice, Trinity Morris and Hayden Ramirez combined for 8 kills.
The Lady Titans will have a chance to bounce back when they play Corpus Christi King at 6 p.m. Friday on the road.
East wraps up the regular season Oct. 29 at home against district champion Victoria West.
