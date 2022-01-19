CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East tied Corpus Christi King 2-2 in the Lady Titans’ District 29-5A opener at Cabiness Athletic Complex Tuesday night.
Goals were scored by Bella Roth and Evelyne Garcia, with an assist from Zoe Bast.
Emma Seiler had 14 saves in goal.
