The Victoria East boys soccer team won a District 30-5A matchup 3-1 over Corpus Christi Miller on Friday night.
Joe Aguirre socred two goals and Victoria Gutierez added one goal. Jair Sanchez, Alejandro Chavez and Lucas Chavez all had one assist.
The Titans now hold a record of 11-4-3 and 6-2-3 in district, they will play Veterans Memorial at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.