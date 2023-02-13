CORPUS CHRISTI — Falling to Rio Grande City in the 2022 bi-district round by 23 points was ingrained in C’Niaha Randle’s memory.
The Victoria East senior had the chance to help the Lady Titans avenge that loss on Monday night when they matched up against the same school in a bi-district playoff game at Corpus Christi King High School.
Randle ended the game with 12 points and six rebounds to help East (21-12) return the favor to the Lady Rattlers (23-14) with a 54-40 victory. They advance to the area round where they will face Brownsville Veterans Memorial.
“I’m excited because we didn’t get to round two last year,” Randle said. “We played them last year, and we didn’t win.”
“I was thinking about this, (that) a year ago when we played this same team how we felt so down,” said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “Now I’m just excited and just happy for the kids to be able to win the game and to be able to advance to another round.”
East held the Lady Rattlers, who have scored over 70 points in three of their last five games, to 12 points under their season average, and to only shoot 7/31 from three-point range.
“We knew that we were probably going to have to go man because of their ability to shoot the ball so well, and (we) bought in and did it,” Wimbish-North said. “If we have to we can do it, and that’s what they showed to us.”
Randle was one of three Lady Titans to end the game with 12 points — the others being juniors Nevaeh Sanchez and Chloe Buckner.
Bucker opened up scoring with a baseline jumper and continued her hot start throughout the rest of the night, ending the game shooting 6/9 from the field.
“This game I tried to play more comfortable and really shoot the ball more,” Buckner said.
As a team East ended the game shooting 20/41 from the field. Senior Ariel Haas also added eight points.
Rio Grande City made a push in the fourth quarter, getting East’s lead down to nine points after Kayla Ramos knocked down two free throw. However, the Lady Titans closed out the game strong to hold the lead.
“You’re always fearful that a lead is never big enough when you have a team that can shoot the ball so well as they can,” Wimbish-North said. “But, they were able to get it together and got their composure, so I’m just pleased with what they did.”
Wimbish-North knows the area round will be a test for her girls but just wants to see her team play even better than they did on Monday.
"I just want us to continue to improve," she said. "Whatever we have to do, whatever the game plan is that we have to do in order to win. We just got to want to do it."