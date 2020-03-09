The Victoria East girls soccer team beat Corpus Christi King 5-1 on Monday in a District 30-5A matchup.
The Lady Titans were led by Kyleigh Spree-Kolos who scored one goal and assisted on another. Chloe Spencer scored two goals and and assisted on another while Kristen Ysaguirre and Isabella Martinez both added one goal.
Alyssa Garcia recorded four saves.
The Lady Titans now have a record of 17-5-2 and a district record of 12-2-1.
East and Victoria West will play on Friday in both teams last district game of the season.
