EDINBURG — Victoria East left Bert Ogden Arena feeling good Wednesday.

The Lady Titans captured the championship of the Region 5 Class 5A, Division I meet.

Alyssa Sauceda was East’s best finisher, winning the 181-pound weight class to qualify for the state meet. She set regional records in the squat (480 pounds), bench (290 pounds) and total lift (1,210 pounds).

East’s Maddisin Ruiz also qualified for state, after finishing second in the 114-pound weight class with a lightweight dead lift of 345 pounds, the best of the meet.     

Other East lifters qualifying for the state meet were Aaliyah Izaguirre, Avery Cano, Jovanna Hernandez, Jayla Hernandez, Natalie DeLosSantos, Zandra Martinez, Mylie Martinez, Mia Lopez, Christen Hernandez, Olivia Zboral, and Genesis Rodriguez.

The Class 5A state meet will be held March 18 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Region 5, 5A Division 1 meet

Aaliyah Izaguirre

3rd place, 97 pound weight class

Avery Cano

4th place, 97 pound weight class

Jovanna Hernandez

4th place, 105 pound weight class

Faith Sanchez

13th place, 105 pound weight class

Maddisin Ruiz

2nd place, 114 pound weight class

Jayla Hernandez

6th place, 123 pound weight class

Natalie DeLosSantos

10th place, 123 pound weight class

Yaneiris Maldonado

6th place, 132 pound weight class

Zandra Martinez

3rd place, 148 pound weight class

Mylie Martinez

3rd place, 181 pound weight class

Alyssa Sauceda

1st place, 181 pound weight class

Mia Lopez

5th place, 198 pound weight class

Christen Hernandez

2nd place, 198 pound weight class

Olivia Zboral

3rd place, 220 pound weight class

Genesis Rodriguez

4th Place, 259+ pound weight class

Alessandra Hernandez

9th Place

