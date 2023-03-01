EDINBURG — Victoria East left Bert Ogden Arena feeling good Wednesday.
The Lady Titans captured the championship of the Region 5 Class 5A, Division I meet.
Alyssa Sauceda was East’s best finisher, winning the 181-pound weight class to qualify for the state meet. She set regional records in the squat (480 pounds), bench (290 pounds) and total lift (1,210 pounds).
East’s Maddisin Ruiz also qualified for state, after finishing second in the 114-pound weight class with a lightweight dead lift of 345 pounds, the best of the meet.
Other East lifters qualifying for the state meet were Aaliyah Izaguirre, Avery Cano, Jovanna Hernandez, Jayla Hernandez, Natalie DeLosSantos, Zandra Martinez, Mylie Martinez, Mia Lopez, Christen Hernandez, Olivia Zboral, and Genesis Rodriguez.
The Class 5A state meet will be held March 18 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Region 5, 5A Division 1 meet
Aaliyah Izaguirre
3rd place, 97 pound weight class
Avery Cano
4th place, 97 pound weight class
Jovanna Hernandez
4th place, 105 pound weight class
Faith Sanchez
13th place, 105 pound weight class
Maddisin Ruiz
2nd place, 114 pound weight class
Jayla Hernandez
6th place, 123 pound weight class
Natalie DeLosSantos
10th place, 123 pound weight class
Yaneiris Maldonado
6th place, 132 pound weight class
Zandra Martinez
3rd place, 148 pound weight class
Mylie Martinez
3rd place, 181 pound weight class
Alyssa Sauceda
1st place, 181 pound weight class
Mia Lopez
5th place, 198 pound weight class
Christen Hernandez
2nd place, 198 pound weight class
Olivia Zboral
3rd place, 220 pound weight class
Genesis Rodriguez
4th Place, 259+ pound weight class
Alessandra Hernandez
9th Place