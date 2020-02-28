CORPUS CHRISTI – Kyleigh Spree-Kolos scored two goals, Chloe Spencer and Hailey Bast each added another and Victoria East rolled to a 4-1 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Moody on Friday night.
The Lady Titans are now 10-1-1 in district play and 15-4-2 overall.
Goalkeeper Alyssa Garcia finished with six saves in goal. Chloe Spencer and Kirsten Ysaguirre combined for three assists.
East continues district action next Friday at home against Corpus Christi Carroll.
