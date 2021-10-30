After missing out on regionals by one spot last year, the Victoria East girls got a chance to test themselves as they hosted the VISD Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek this weekend.
The tournament was a chance for players to get familiar with the course, which will host the District 29-5A meet, and also handle the stress that comes against some of the top teams in the district and region.
"It was a good look at how the team's gonna do overall, what we need to improve on, what I need to improve on myself," said East's Emma Koch. "And it was just a good experience because this was our real first tournament that we've had out here this year for the fall season. So, I learned a couple things on the first day, did a lot better the second day."
Koch took first place in the girls division, shooting 83 and 71 over the two days for a 154 total, 25 strokes ahead of second place Lillie Lazenby from Flour Bluff.
Koch helped East take the team title with a 777 total. East's Madison Christiansen, Haley Beckner and Dallas Smith all finished in the Top 10.
Victoria West's Katie Udd shot 185 to finish third and Laney Glass finished sixth. West Girls Red finished third overall.
"We struggled in the short game a little this weekend," Koch said, "but I think if we work on our short game, we'll have a really good shot at regionals this year."
On the boys side, West's Caleb Reinecke shot 158 and Wade Patek shot 162 to finish fourth and 10th respectively as the West Red team finished fourth.
"This year, I've made a goal to consistently shoot in the 70s," Reinecke said. "Even if it's high 70s I want to at least shoot in the 70s because the first day I shot 85 and that's pretty bad for me right now."
The Warriors have made 10 straight regional appearances and are working towards an 11th straight berth.
"It's just keeping your mentality," Patek said. "It's so hard to not lose your head whenever you're making a bad shot or miss a bad putt. So just staying in that mentality and keeping relaxed is the most important thing, because that's what keeps you from exploding on the course."
East's JR Gips had the low score for the Titans, shooting 175 to finish 19th.
East Boys Gold team finished sixth overall.
"All of the players get an idea of where they stand in our district with some of our district schools that are here that we're competing against," said East boys coach Troy McIntosh. "We get to see what we're up against and where we need to be at the at the end of the season towards district."
Kingsville took the team title over Gregory-Portland with a 621 total. Kingsville's Grant Garza and G-P's Hayden Hardwick tied for first place with a 151 total each.
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE. A Houston native, Peter wrote for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and Austin-American Statesman before coming to Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.