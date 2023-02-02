Victoria East entered the 2022-23 season with goals of ending the year in San Antonio at the state tournament.

Although that's over a month out, the Lady Titans find themselves on track after finishing the District 29-5A North Zone undefeated (8-0) to advance to the district championship game on Tuesday night and automatically qualifying for the playoffs.

“Winning our zone makes us feel a little more comfortable,” said senior C’Niaha Randle. “But we can’t get too comfortable and sit back because we know whatever team we have to play next is going to be tough.”

The south zone will be decided on Friday night, with the winner of Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial-Flour Bluff advancing to play the Lady Titans in the championship game in Corpus Christi.

“You want to win the district. That’s our goal," said East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “Once we know after tomorrow who we’re going to play, then we’ll come up with a game plan to try to beat them.”

East has lost to both schools earlier on in the season, however Wimbish-North thinks her team has made strides throughout zone play.

“I think we’re executing better on our decision making on our fast breaks. Our defense has been solid,” she said. “I just think that we’ve improved since the beginning of the school year.”

In zone play, the Lady Titans have outscored their opponents by 203 points. In six of those games, they held their opponent to under 32 points while their offense averaged 56.5 points.

“We have balanced scoring,” Wimbish-North said. “Everybody scores about the same, so sometimes that’s a good thing where people think, ‘Who do we need to focus on because there’s so many people that can score.’”

Last year’s Lady Titans team finished fourth in district, however Randle thinks this year's team has a chance to win it because of the way they have adjusted to each other.

“We got a little more comfortable with each other,” she said. “There were things that last year we weren’t so strong at, and this year we worked on it and got stronger like rebounding and shooting.”

Freshman point guard Avery Valentine, who has scored in double figures in seven of the eight zone games, is happy to have a chance to have their work pay off on Tuesday.

We played as a team and put in the hard work,” she said.