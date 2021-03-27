Missed opportunities cost the Lady Titans in Saturday's District 29-5A softball game against Corpus Christi Carroll.
Victoria East knew the No. 19 ranked Lady Tigers could hit — Carroll won the first matchup 12-1 on Feb. 23 — but the team made contact in the region.
Carroll hit three home runs and East left the bases loaded twice as the Lady Tigers came away with a 14-2 victory in five innings.
"We had a lot of traffic, which was a dramatic improvement from the last time we played them, last time they struck out 14 players," said East head coach Melissa Buck. "So the fact we were putting the ball in play was an improvement but we never got the big hits when we needed them to get all those runners in."
Carroll scored in every inning and scored five runs in the first and fifth innings.
Kaetlyn Mendez opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the first inning. Rhea-Ann Cavazos added two more home runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
The first chased East starting pitcher Rylie Ramos out of the game and the second was an inside the park home run that put Carroll up 14-2.
Carroll almost had an inside the park home run in that same inning when Aylah Mata hit a two RBI triple but she was tagged out at home plate.
Overall the Lady Tigers racked up 14 runs on 17 hits, four walks and two errors.
"We have to learn that whenever a shot gets hit past us, we need to pick ourselves up and be ready for the next pitch," said East catcher Tal Evans. "Make sure we make the routine plays instead of letting ourselves get behind and making simple errors when we should be making those plays and not letting it run away from us."
After falling behind in the first inning, East answered right away with RBI hits from Maggie Lemons and Brayndee Muncrief in the bottom of the first.
East had the bases loaded in the first and third innings but both times ended the inning with the bases loaded.
Evans went 3-for-3 on the day but was one of eight Lady Titans runners left on base as East never found a momentum swinging hit.
Defensive miscues in the outfield, combined with Carroll's hitting, allowed the Lady Tigers to run away with the lead in the top of the fifth.
"I think we put a little too much pressure on ourselves," Evans said. "We came in here with the mindset that they're the best team in the district and that they're special and in reality we should've thought of them as another team that we have to play and we have to beat."
The loss drops East to 3-6 in district play and 8-13 overall. The Lady Titans have a quick turnaround as they next play at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Vets won the first matchup 12-6 on March 2.
"We've got to simplify our hitting whenever we get people on," Buck said. "Realize we don't necessarily need a huge hit, we just need a ball through the infield. Instead of swinging out of our shoes just shorten up and get a good hit."
District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 14, Victoria East 2 (5 innings)
Carroll: 511 25 - 14 17 2
East: 200 00 - 2 7 2
W: Vanessa Quiroga; L: Rylie Ramos
Highlights: (E) Kelsey Perez 1-for-3, R, 3B; Maggie Lemons 1-for-3, RBI, R; Tal Evans 3-for-3, 2B; Brayndee Muncrief 1-for-3, RBI; Brooke Escalona 1-for-1; Gabi Gomez 0-for-2, BB; Savannah Chavez 0-for-2, BB; (C) Linzee Leal 1-for-4, R; Aylah Mata 4-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Vanessa Quiroga 3-for-4, RBI, 2 2B; Kaetlyn Mendez 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Rhea-Ann Avalos 2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB; Allison Garcia 1-for-3, 2B, BB; Jasmine Trevino 1-for-2, 2 R, 2B; 2 BB; Bre Herrera 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 3B; Jaz Miller 1-for-3, R; Gabby Acuna 2R; Justis Garcia R
Records: Victoria East 8-13, 3-6; Carroll 17-4, 8-1
