Brady Parker attended a number of Victoria Generals games as a kid growing up in the Crossroads.

However, the Victoria native didn’t expect to be donning the red, white, blue and gray of the team years later when he’d become old enough.

“Not really, but things happen,” Parker said when asked if he saw himself becoming a General. “It feels good, because you always saw those people whenever you were a little kid, so now it feels good to be that person.”

The left-handed pitcher has stayed local throughout his entire career, first playing high school baseball at Victoria East, then playing at UHV and now playing for his hometown team in the Texas Collegiate League.

He joined the Generals after a freshman season with the Jaguars in which the team won the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament and advanced to the NAIA Opening Round Championship.

“It feels great playing with a bunch of dudes from everywhere that are all around the same talent,” Parker said about playing with the Generals. “We all have that one same goal, to play professional baseball."

He appeared in 15 games for UHV last season, picking up seven wins in his 14 starts and ending the season with 64 strikeouts and a 6.16 ERA.

“He threw a lot of innings with (UHV), so we’re going to keep him kind of tamed down here and make sure that we don’t over use him,” Generals head coach Michael Oros said.

“Anytime you get a left-handed arm, it’s great, it’s a different wrinkle,” Oros added about Parker. “He’s coming out here facing a lot of different guys. He’s the only freshman. He’s got a lot of older guys, three or four years older than him, that he’s trying to get out and it’s a bit challenging, and he’s getting that experience, so hopefully it’ll help him next year.”

When scouting talent for his team, Oros thought Parker would fit perfectly for his team on and off of the field.

“We always try to get local guys every year, and obviously with his connection in high school and then UHV it was a no brainer,” Oros said. “It’s nice to have a local present and help out with guys from out of town, even maybe something small like, 'Where should I eat, or where is this at?"

Although Parker is leaving the team at the end of June, he hopes to make the most of his few games left with the Generals this season at Riverside Stadium, where he grew up playing.

"Playing on this field I have a lot of memories on it and I want to keep making memories on this field," he said.

Generals outdone be Bombers at home

Victoria entered Wednesday night's Texas Collegiate League game against Brazos Valley looking to put up the team's second four-game winning streak of the season.

Halfway through the game, the Generals had a two-run lead, however the Bombers scored three unanswered to come away with a 5-4 win at Riverside Stadium.

Both teams entered the ninth inning a a 4-4 tie, but he Bombers scored a go-ahead run from Hunter Autrey off of a Jordan Medellin RBI.

The Generals now move to 10-9 on the season.

The Bombers struck first in the game, putting up two runs in the second inning off of a two-run home run from Maddox Miesse.

The Generals took the lead with four runs over the next two innings, with the first coming from an RBI single from Easton Dowell.

They added the other three runs in the fourth with RBIs from Christopher Munoz and Riley Bender, and one from Tyce Armstrong, who scored off of a wild pitch.

The Bombers later tied the game with runs from Casey Sunseri and Jordan Medellin.

The Generals hit the road for a three-game road trip over the next four days, before coming home on Monday to face off against the Seguin River Monsters.