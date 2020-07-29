KINGSVILLE – Victoria East graduate Madison Lake was named to the Texas A&M University-Kingsville women’s golf all-decade team on Wednesday.
Lake is second on the team in career scoring average and career birdies.
She’s also the only player who owns two of TAMUK’s five best single-season scoring averages.
In October 2019, Lake recorded one of the best performances ever by a Javelina golfer — shooting a four-over 146 at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate to take second, her highest finish with the team.
The selections for the all-decade team were made by members of the TAMUK athletic department in conjunction with Javelina women’s golf coach Stefanie Maynard.
