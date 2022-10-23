Misty Boenig’s earliest memory of Kyleigh Spree-Kolos was seeing the sixth-grader balancing herself on a soccer ball in the middle of the field at a soccer camp.
Immediately, the Victoria East girls soccer coach knew something was different about Spree-Kolos.
“She’s always kind of been just a step above some of the other kids,” Boeing said. “She had natural ability, of course, but she also put in the work for it. She did all the extra things needed. Kylie wasn't that kid that just played soccer. She lived soccer.”
After starting on varsity for four years under Boenig at East, earning numerous accolades including District MVP and leaving the Lady Titans with a school record of 37 goals scored, Spree-Kolos decided to further her college career at Our Lady of the Lake University.
Now a junior at OLLU, Spree-Kolos is having a noteworthy year, currently leading the Saints with nine goals during their 2022 campaign.
“I think I’m doing all right,” the junior forward said. “I started off really well, then I kind of got a little slow, and now I’m starting to pick it back up, so hopefully I keep my tempo up high and just keep it going to finish the season off.”
Spree-Kolos, who is currently tied for fifth in goals scored in the Red River Athletic Conference, opened up the season with a hat-trick against Wayland Baptist on Sept. 6.
She then went scoreless in seven of her next nine matches. However, she has seen a recent resurgence in play, scoring four goals within the Saints' last five games.
One of those recent matches came against UHV, where she was able to score the Saints' lone goal in their 1-1 draw against the Jaguars on Thursday.
“I mean, she's a very big part of what we do,” said OLLU head coach Arthur Salazar. “Our ability to go to goal when she's on is good. We have to just make sure that she stays focused from game to game and that she doesn't have that drop off in mentality.”
Spree-Kolos and the Saints (6-3-6, 4-1-4) currently sit in fourth place in the RRAC with one match remaining on their regular season schedule.