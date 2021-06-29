Victoria East grad Kyleigh Spree-Kolos broke records with Lady Titans.
The forward won district MVP three consecutive years, scored a school record 36 goals as a junior and helped extend East’s playoff streak to nine years.
But Spree-Kolos never got to finish her senior season with the Lady Titans as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all high school athletics before the playoffs could even start.
Yet she was luckier than others as she had committed to play soccer at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, giving Spree-Kolos a chance to continue her playing career.
“It’s everything,” Spree-Kolos said. “Especially just being able to go play at a higher level and to keep on getting better. It was hard at first, just because I had to get to know my teammates and how they played. So I jumped in with them. As I got into it it was a lot of fun and it got a lot easier and I started to do a lot better.”
Spree-Kolos did not miss an opportunity to contribute. Appearing in all 12 games and starting 10, Spree-Kolos led the team with 55 shots, 31 on goal, and scored five goals.
Her five goals were second on the team to Baye Polansky, who finished with seven goals and one assist in 10 games.
Spree-Kolos’ performance in her freshman season earned her second team All-Red River Athletic Conference honors.
“I was kind of surprised just because I didn’t think I did as well this year,” Spree-Kolos said. “But it’s great and I hope to do even better next year and the year’s to come.”
Spree-Kolos scored the game winning goals against Howard Payne (3-1) and Texas Lutheran (1-0) as the Saints outscored their opponents 24-6.
Our Lady of the Lake started the season 11-0, winning the Red River Athletic Conference regular season title and advancing to the RRAC Championship Game but lost 1-0 to LSU-Shreveport.
The loss has only motivated the Saints for next season.
Spree-Kolos has already started work to improve her shooting and making runs into space, while also assisting at UHV’s soccer camps this summer.
The goal for the Saints is to earn a bid to the national tournament in 2022.
“This upcoming season we all know we can’t slack or take advantage of a team we’ve already beaten and thinking that we’re going to do it again easily cause they’re always going to come back,” Spree-Kolos said. “ We’re going to be working hard this preseason to get to where we were.”
