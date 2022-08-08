Tal Evans never dreamt her dual citizenship would carve a path to international softball.

Evans, a Victoria East grad who has held Israeli citizenship since she was 9 months old, got the opportunity the last two summers to represent Israel in the World Baseball Softball Confederation European U-18 championship last year and U-22 championship this year.

Before she left for Kunovice, Czech Republic, for the U-22 tournament, she found out she would represent the Israeli senior team at the European Championship in Barcelona in July.

“My only dream was playing college softball,” said Evans, who will play collegiately at Nicholls State University. “One day I was in Israel and I saw some girls on the national team. I was like, ‘Oh, this would be cool in the future,’ but I never took any action on it. Then, to get this opportunity to play last year was absolutely insane. It’s just been an unbelievable experience.”

Evans hit .523 as the Lady Titans’ everyday catcher in 2022, earning second team all-district honors in 29-5A.

During the U-22 championships, she compiled a .400 average (6-of-15) with three RBIs, as Israel went 4-3. Evans picked up three RBIs and hit safely in five of the seven games.

With the senior team, she went 6-of-21 with six RBIs, as Israel placed in the top six.

The Israelis wanted a good showing in the tournaments to grow the sport in the country.

“We ended up with a top six place, playing some really amazing teams,” Evans said. “We just missed a (World Cup) bid by a couple of places. It was just insane to see how much motivation we had to just get Israel’s name out there.”

Evans’ best performance in Barcelona came in the next-to-last game against the Czech Republic, when she went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Between the two tournaments and four positions, Evans did not commit an error in 79 chances.

Evans and her teammates faced off against some of the top players in the world, such as University of South Florida pitcher Georgina Corrick, who won National Fastpitch Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year honors this season. She boasted a nation-leading 37-5 record and 0.51 ERA this season.

That was one of the many adjustments Evans had to make playing at the international level this summer.

“First of all, the rules are different,” Evans said. “You can crow hop, which is illegal here in the states. That was a big change to get used to … (Corrick) is one of the best pitchers in history and that was absolutely amazing. We played against three or four professional athletes in the U.S. who are also citizens of another country.”

Evans got the opportunity to play with girls who are either currently in college or have recently completed their collegiate careers.

East coach Melissa Buck feels the international tournaments will put Evans in a good position when she gets to Nicholls State’s campus in Thibodaux, La.

“I would be willing to bet you’ll be hard-pressed to find probably anybody else going to a school like Nicholls who has international experience,” Buck said. “I think, for a kid like her, who has a lot of quality experience with several different teams and knows how to adjust to new coaches, new players and new types of ball, it’s probably an advantage.”

That experience has helped Evans understand how to accept any role with the Colonels.

“It really helped me in the mental game,” she said, “realizing all I need to focus on is being the best I can be and whatever is going to happen is going to happen. I just have to give my best effort and good things will come.”