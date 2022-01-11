Victoria East and Western Kentucky grad Bailey Zappe is one of five finalists for the Ninth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
The winner will be announced Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
Zappe, a quarterback, went 442-of 639 passing (69.2%) for a nation-leading 5,967 yards, with 62 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his lone season with the Hilltoppers.
Zappe broke Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons’ single-season FBS yardage record (5,833) from 2003 and LSU Joe Burrow’s single-season touchdown record (60) from 2019.
Zappe led Western Kentucky to a 59-38 win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
The other finalists include UTSA junior running back Sincere McCormick, Baylor senior running back Abram Smith, Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn and Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Previous winners include:
2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor junior quarterback (Midlothian HS, Midlothian); 2014 — Trevone Boykin, TCU junior quarterback (West Mesquite HS, Dallas); 2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston junior quarterback (John Tyler HS, Tyler); 2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas junior running back (Texas City HS, Texas City); 2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma senior quarterback (Lake Travis HS, Austin); 2018 — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma junior quarterback (Allen HS, Allen); 2019 — J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State junior running back (LaGrange HS, LaGrange; 2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida senior quarterback (Manvel HS, Manvel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.