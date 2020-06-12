Caleb Longoria needed only one year to show Victoria East what he could accomplish at the quarterback position.
Longoria’s lone varsity season came in 2018 as a senior, and the end result was him leading the Titans to the playoffs.
His first start came in the Titans’ District 15-5A, Division I opener against Corpus Christi Miller, and he ended the night with 241 passing yards and four touchdowns as East went on to a 72-35 win.
Longoria finished the year with 1,554 passing yards and 16 touchdowns – including seven rushing touchdowns.
He’s hoping to channel that same success at the college level when he steps on the field for his sophomore season at NJCAA Blinn College in Brenham.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound dual threat joined Blinn as a redshirted freshman after receiving a late recruitment during the season.
“Having that success at East really helped a lot because it showed my athleticism and my potential,” Longoria said. “There’s always going to be competition wherever you go, and I know I will have to prove myself if I want to take the quarterback spot.”
Longoria hasn’t slowed down despite COVID-19 closing gyms until May.
He’s used the extra time to practice and stay in shape before the fall season.
Longoria has worked out at his home gym and has managed to add an extra 15 pounds of muscle.
“I’ve been working out twice a day in my garage,” he said. “I’ve been eating healthy and staying in shape.”
The Buccaneers have a rich history after winning four NJCAA championships. NFL quarterback Cam Newton was the starter when the Buccaneers captured their most recent title in 2009.
“I know the expectations going into Blinn,” Longoria said. “I’m a very dedicated player and my goal is to make it big like Cam did. I think it’s cool how he walked on the same campus I do now.”
The Buccaneers haven’t released a schedule for the upcoming season, but players will report to school in August to await further instruction from coaches.
The Buccaneers finished 4-5 with a 2-5 mark in conference play last season and will have two other players competing for the quarterback position.
But Longoria is confident he has what it takes to make the cut and give the team a competitive edge.
“I feel like I’m a good pocket passer but I could be better,” he said. “I’m a dual threat, and I can run, throw and stay calm in the pocket. I know what I can bring to the table. I want to work harder than everybody else.”
