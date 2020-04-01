The Victoria Generals added Victoria East graduate and Texas State pitcher Zac Leigh to its roster after a NCAA ruling on Wednesday.
The ruling allowed seniors another year of eligibility with the cancellation of their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 virus.
This will be Leigh’s second stint with the Generals after playing with the team in 2017.
“We look forward to having Zac back with the Generals and expect him to continue the success he was having at Texas State this season,” said Generals General Manager Mike Yokum. “Zac had an outstanding freshman season with the Generals in 2017 and would definitely be an asset to our pitching staff as we take the field this Summer. His leadership and on-field experience will really be a key part in helping develop our younger players.”
Leigh played at Texas State before the season was cut short in March when the NCAA suspended play.
Leigh made four starts with 33 strikeouts, 11 walks, while holding opponents to a .171 batting average. His 24 innings on the season was a team-high for Texas State. Leigh was ranked 25th in the nation among seniors pitchers this past week by D1baseball.com.
Leigh had an outstanding freshman season with the Generals in 2017, appearing in eight games (four starts) with 43 strikeouts, 11 walks, with a 2.49 earned run average and a 3-1 record on the season.
