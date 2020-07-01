CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced its 2019-20 All-American Scholars on Monday.
Victoria East graduate Madison Lake was among the honorees.
This accomplishment is one more highlight at the end of a junior year in which Lake posted her team’s second-best stroke average at 78.38.
She finished in the top five in two different tournaments, including a second-place showing at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, her highest finish in Blue and Gold. The spring saw her collect her first ace as a Javelina, with a hole-in-one at the Islander Classic in February.
Lake was among 1,401 golfers across all divisions of collegiate athletics to receive this honor. In order to qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a GPA of 3.50 or better.
