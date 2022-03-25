Victoria East wasn’t perfect on Friday.
But the Titans knew they just had to be better than their opponent.
East scratched out a 6-5 District 29-5A win over last-place Gregory-Portland (7-13-1, 1-6) despite committing four errors and stranding four runners in scoring position.
The bases-loaded walk by Andrew Rivera in the sixth inning proved to be the winning run for the Titans (12-8, 3-3).
With the win and Corpus Christi King’s loss to Corpus Christi Ray, the Titans share the same district record with the Mustangs for the fourth place spot.
“We have to take every day seriously,” said catcher Caden Mozisek. “Practice, games, workouts in the mornings; we have to treat everything like it matters because if we don’t, we get even further behind.”
Mozisek delivered a game-high three RBIs for the Titans. He went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, as well.
In the first inning, the catcher drove in two runs with an inside-the-park home run.
“Big game by Caden Mozisek,” said coach Wes Kolle. “I’m extremely proud of his effort tonight at the plate and behind it.”
The struggles started early for East and starting pitcher Brady Parker.
The senior southpaw labored through the first inning, allowing one run on two hits, two errors and 22 pitches.
He made it through five innings before being relieved by Xavier Ortega. Parker allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts.
Ortega picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and two walks.
The sophomore pitcher navigated a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the seventh inning. Kolle opted to intentionally walk Gregory-Portland’s Boede Talamantez.
He threw one pitch to the next batter to lock up the win.
“I tried to keep a clear head,” Ortega said. “I didn’t want to let the moment get to me. I just tried to make sure I threw strikes and was able to give my defense an opportunity to make plays.”
The Titans allowed a run in each of the first five innings to trail 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth.
“Hats off to G-P,” Kolle said. “They’re definitely a gritty, scrappy ballclub and that’s what we expect every night in this district.”
The Wildcats had 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position. East held them hitless and allowed one RBI with runners in scoring position.
“That says a lot about our defensive staff when it comes to being clutch,” Ortega said. “At those points, we were clutch.”
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria East 6, Gregory-Portland 5
G-P 111 110 0 — 5 10 3
East 301 011 x — 6 6 4
W: Xavier Ortega L: Andrew Vaiz Highlights: (GP) Boede Talamantez 2-for-3, 2 R; Eddie Shannon 2-for-4. (E) Caden Mozisek 3-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 R; Brady Parker 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 3B; Kaden Kolle 2 RBI. Records: Gregory-Portland 7-13-1, 1-6; East: 12-8, 3-3.
