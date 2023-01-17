There was no sugarcoating it from East head coach Yulonda Wimbish-North.
Tuesday night’s District 29-5A North Zone game against Gregory-Portland was one of the most important games of the season for the Lady Titans.
“I told the kids if we win this game, it’ll put us two two games ahead of (Gregory-Portland), and it would put us two games ahead of (Corpus Christi) Ray,” she said. “So that puts us in a good spot to win district, and they understood that.”
Despite the added pressure, the Lady Titans were able to hold off Gregory-Portland for a 54-50 victory at home and move to 5-0 in zone play (17-11 overall).
“We knew we were going to have to come out and fight hard,” said East’s C’Niaha Randle. “Coach already told us that at the beginning, so that was our mindset to not let them push us around.”
Randle ended the game with 10 points, five rebounds and five steals, while freshman point guard Avery Valentine put up a team-high 15 points.
“Overall as a team, I think we played really good,” Valentine said. “Our defense was good. We need to minimize turnovers, but other than that I think we did good.”
"I think we work really well together," Randle said about Valentine. "We have a lot of chemistry, so it's easier to play with each other."
East ended the game shooting 39.29% from the field (22 of 56) and grabbed 38 rebounds.
The Lady Titans started off the game with a smaller lineup, but Wimbish-North quickly made the switch to Kateanna Cleveland, who ended the night with nine points and 10 rebounds, and Kamryn Jackson after the Wildcats (24-5, 3-2) got out to an early 9-2 lead.
“We tried some other people, and they were big on the inside,” Wimbish-North said. “(Cleveland) really came in and gave us a spark. Kamryn Jackson hit a shot here and there, but (Cleveland) was on the boards, so I think she was a very positive impact for our team.”
East regained the lead and held onto it for the next few quarters, leading by as many as 11 points.
However, Wildcats’ Jordan Malone, who finished with 17 points, went on a 9-0 run at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to just two.
“I knew that she can go off and do that because this kid can just flat shoot the basketball,” Wimbish-North said. “We had to do a box-and-one on her. There was no way that we could not have somebody on her.”
With the victory and a two-game lead in their zone, East has a week off until they match up with Victoria West on Jan. 24.
"Gregory-Portland was one of the hardest teams in our zone, so to beat them, we know we're in a good spot right now," Randle said.
District 29-5A North Zone
Victoria East 54, Gregory-Portland 50
Points: (E) Avery Valentine 15, C’Niaha Randle 10, Kateanna Cleveland 9, Nevaeh Sanchez 8, Kamryn Jackson 6; Halftime: East 26-22; 3-Pointers: (E) A. Valentine 2, N. Sanchez 1
Records: Victoria East 17-11, 5-0; Gregory-Portland 24-5, 3-2