Juan Carlos Torres has been on a mission in his senior season.
The Victoria East forward has one goal each time he steps on the field.
Put the ball in the back of the net.
"I just go out and try to score," Torres said. "I just want to help my team."
Juan Carlos Torres on what East needs to focus on in the second half of its district schedule. pic.twitter.com/ImvxjExyf2— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 12, 2020
Torres scored the only goal in the Titans' 1-0 win over Victoria West on Tuesday night in a District 30-5A matchup, and has now scored in two straight games.
"It was amazing," Torres said. "I was in front of goal and I had to do what I had to do, I just want to score no matter what."
It took 30 minutes for the games only goal, as Torres found the back of the net with 10 minutes to go in the first half.
West desperately tried to get back into the game in the second half, but down four starters the Warriors comeback effort fell short.
Despite being shorthanded, West head coach Hazeal Avila said that the team was not down on themselves.
"Our mentality is next man up," Avila said. "We practice and train everybody and we should always be prepared for any circumstances that we have to face."
East gets a corner but is unable to score pic.twitter.com/kQJA66P1aR— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 12, 2020
It was a fast paced, counter attacking game and East head coach Josh Chaput thought conditioning became a factor late on.
"Conditioning is huge," Chaput said. "It's what we practice in the preseason and it's something we really focus on. You have to play a full 80 minutes and it was a huge factor that helped us throughout the game."
Kase Eliot, a senior midfielder for Victoria West, said that he expects the team to bounce back on Friday against Corpus Christi Carroll.
"We just have to keep thinking positively" Eliot said. "When you don't have four starters it can get rough, but we are going to have three of them back against Carroll and we are going to be ready for them on Friday."
Kase Eliot on what the Warriors need to work on after their loss to East. pic.twitter.com/7VVgWdfudQ— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 12, 2020
Eliot found positives to take from the loss.
"I liked how hard everyone fought out there," he said. "The dedication and effort were there all game."
With the back half of district approaching Chaput said there are some areas his team needs to emphasize.
"We just have to make sure we keep playing good soccer," he said. "We have to focus on getting our first touch a little bit better and then we need to finish. We're getting plenty of opportunities, we're just not putting the ball in the back of the net. Besides that we just need to continue to play as a team and not let anything get between us."
West gets a corner but nothing comes of it. pic.twitter.com/28JOjqrRnh— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) February 12, 2020
Avila's focus is also on the second half of district.
"We need to make sure we get points every single time we are out on the field," Avila said. "Our message is to take care of the games we should win and then fixing mistakes where we didn't take care of certain teams."
