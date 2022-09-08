Victoria East knows its offense has to show signs of improvement before heading into its District 14-5A, Division l schedule.
That’s why the Titans (0-2) have high expectations for their offense when they travel to face Gregory-Portland (1-1) at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. in their final non-district game of the season.
“Consistency is the one thing that we have to improve on offensively,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “We’ve got to drive in, drive out, and strive to get the ball in the end zone.”
East was able to put the ball in the end zone four times in their week two,
55-29, loss to New Braunfels Canyon.
However, their defense gave up a total of 565 yards and eight touchdowns, which proved to be too much for senior quarterback Jadon Williams and the rest of the offense to overcome.
Williams ended his night completing 16 of 28 passes and throwing for 119 yards, while his counterpart, senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles, had 20 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Giles is entering Friday night’s game pretty familiar with Gregory-Portland after being district foes the past two years. During last year’s matchup, the
Titans lost to the Wildcats 20-17.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East’s Jastin Wallace leads the charge as the Titans enter the field on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East’s Ja’Carrien Giles narrowly avoids getting sacked by a New Braunfels Canyon defender.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
The Victoria East marching band warms up before the Titans face off against New Braunfel
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East marching band wait for their cue to start playing music on Friday evening at VIctoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Jadon Williams gives an inspirational to his teammates before kickoff against New Braunfels on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Jastin Wallace leads the charge as the Titans enter the field on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Jadon Williams prays with his teammmates before kickoff against New Braunfels on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Ja'Carrien Giles prays with his teammmates before kickoff against New Braunfels on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Joe Soto recovers the ball after New Braunsfels the ball during their game on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Jadon Williams throws the ball while being pressured by New Braunfels's Lane Buetow on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Jadon Williams gets wrapped up by New Braunsfels's defense on Friday evening at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Jadon Williams looks for an open receiver while being pressured by New Braunfels's defense on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Fans in the student section cheer the Victoria East Titans on during their game against New Braunfels.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's Jadon Williaams passes the ball during their game against New Braunfels on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East players sit on the bench while watching the game from the sidelines on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East's defense apply pressure to New Braunfels's Daniel Bastion on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Doug Kent, Victoria East's defensive coordinator, speake with player during a timeout on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Roland Gonzales, Victoria East's head football coach, gathers the team up after losing to New Braunfels, 55-29, on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
VIctoria East vs. New Braunfels football
Victoria East’s Jastin Wallace leads the charge as the Titans enter the field on Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
“We played them last time,” Giles said. “We know their personnel pretty good, so I think we’ll be pretty good.”
This year, the Wildcats are 1-1, and will enter Friday night’s game coming off of a 42-point shutout win over Corpus Christi Carroll.
Wildcats senior running back Dalvin Batts rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.
They were also playing without senior quarterback Brandon Redden, who suffered a leg injury in the first game of the season. Sophomore quarterback Reed Dooms stepped up in his place, throwing for 140 yards and one touchdown in their week two win.
Gonzalez, who has faced the Wildcats eight times in his tenure at East and won three of those games, knows no matter who is on the field for the Wildcats, they will be ready to play.
“They’re a hard-nosed football team,” Gonzalez said. “One thing that’s certain is that they play very hard in every aspect of their game, so we’re going to have to match that energy in whistle to whistle play.”
Titans junior wide receiver Bryson Ortega knows that his offense has to do one thing in order to compete with Gregory-Portland – move the ball.
“It’s really just us moving the ball,” Ortega said. “We got to move the ball. But my team we’re trying, we’re working on it every day, and that’s all it is.”
