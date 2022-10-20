After an 0-3 start to their season, Victoria East made sure to not overreact as it headed into District 15-5A, Division I competition.
Now, after winning three of their last four district games, the Titans are in a position to clinch a playoff spot with a win over Corpus Christi Moody at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium.
“That’s great, it’s something we’ve been focused on all year,” said East offensive coordinator Jeff Hurta. “Even though we had a slow start to the season, our kids never lost their goal of making the playoffs and a win this week to establish that would be great.”
The Titans (3-4, 3-1) face off against their second consecutive winless team in the Trojans (0-7, 0-3).
The players' mindset is the same as it has been since the start of the season.
“We treat them like any other team,” said senior defensive lineman Shawn Guerrero. “Against King, the first possession they scored on us and they really drove down on us, so we’ll treat (Moody) like they’re (Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial) or even (Corpus Christi Miller). We treat them like any other team and we don’t look down on them. We keep level-headed.”
Guerrero and the Titans’ defense played well in last week’s 52-14 victory over Corpus Christi King, forcing three turnovers, and holding the Mustangs on five fourth-down attempts.
“It was huge. The defense came up clutch,” Guerrero said. “When our offense turned it over our defense came through. Our guys, we just practice hard every day, practice for those situations every day, so we were well prepared for that and it really showed.”
The Titans’ defense will focus on the Trojans' running game. Moody averages 114 yards per game on the ground, compared to only 78 through the air.
“They’re a really heavy run team, so we’re preparing for them,” Guerrero said. “They really like to run that nasty set, so we’re setting up our run defense and it looks pretty good.”
On the offensive side of the ball, East will face a Trojans defense that has allowed an average of 46 points per game.
“Their D-line is really big, but I think we have a little bit more speed than they do,” Hurta said. “Their secondary is really good, and they move around quite a bit so that’s going to be kind of tough to pick up, but I think once we figure that out the game will be alright.”
East running back Ja'Carrien Giles has been out with an injury and his status will be determined at game time.
“It was pretty boring on the sidelines," Giles said. "I just miss playing."
Giles has been impressed with the play from junior running back Jaden Williams, who has stepped in for him and rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown in his two starts.
“Him running the ball, hitting the holes between the guards and tackles, that really impressed me,” Giles said.
“(Williams) is getting better each week at blocking, and he’s really good at taking care of the ball,” Hurta added. “He hasn’t turned it over or put it on the ground. He’s just doing a great job of stepping in a role now that Ja’Carrien has been out for us.”