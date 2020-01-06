BELTON — Victoria East junior Rachael Allen won the High School Girls 3 Division at the Texas Elite Pole Vaulting 11th Annual Expo Explosion on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Allen, who trains at The Vault Barn in Woodsboro, won the event by clearing a personal-best of 11-feet, 7-inches.
The event included 390 vaulters from around the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.