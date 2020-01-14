Victoria East senior Alyssa Garcia has been looking forward to playing soccer since suffering spinal shock and tearing a ligament in her left leg last season.
The Lady Titans’ keeper missed eight games during the 2019 season – including all four of East’s playoff games her junior year.
“It was very important for me as a senior to get back,” Garcia said. “My coaches and teammates hold me to high standards, and I wanted to do what I could to make them proud.”
Garcia was able to return to the field at the start of the season and got the start at goalkeeper in East’s District 30-5A opener against Calhoun on Tuesday night.
Garcia did her part by defending the net in the first half and Kyleigh Spree-Kolos delivered two goals to power the Lady Titans to a 3-0 win over the Sandies at Memorial Stadium.
With the win, East improved to 6-3-1.
“It’s a blessing,” Garcia said. “Sometimes a back injury or a torn ligament doesn’t allow you to bounce back easily. For me, it wasn’t a quick bounce back. It was a struggle, but it’s a blessing to be here with my coaches and my team.”
Spree-Kolos picked up where she left off from last season after scoring a team-high 36 goals.
Spree-Kolos scored her eighth and ninth goals of the season to fuel the Lady Titans’ offense.
Her first goal was assisted by Kirsten Ysaguirre, while the second came on a assist by Chloe Spencer.
Spencer, a Grambling State University signee, scored East’s third goal of the night on a assist by Lauren Vahalik to secure the win.
Sophomore keeper Emma Seiler recored the shutout in the second half.
“It feels really good,” Spree-Kolos said. “Our possession was on point and so were our shots. But I think the best thing we did tonight was keep possession and not go straight for the points.”
East coach Misty Boenig was pleased with the Lady Titans’ chemistry and ability to control their side of the field the entire night.
Madisen Gay, Jonbenet Limon, April Aguirre, Lauren Urban and Ysaguirre combined for 38 steals.
“I’m proud of the way our girls came out and played,” Boenig said. “They maintained composure at all times and they played calm. The things we were working on in practice and in tournaments, all came together tonight.”
The Sandies were unable to get going offensively, but first-year coach Sheilat Akapo saw multiple positives in the loss.
“We’ve only had one practice together coming into tonight,” said Sheilat, who joined the Sandies last week. “We touched our shape defensively and in the second half, we got a shutout. I thought we did a good job covering for each other.”
The Lady Titans continue district play Friday on the road against Corpus Christi Ray.
The Sandies will return home to play Corpus Christi Carroll.
“We want to play our best – especially for all the seniors,” Spree-Kolos said. “We are striving to go as far as we can and make it to state. This was a good start.”
“Ray is a tough opponent,” Boenig added. “We’re going to prepare and they’re going to come at us hard. They’re a great passing team that loves to come out of the back. They know what we have, and I have a feeling they’re going to come at us hard. We’re going to have our game plan ready and do the best we can.”
