Victoria East kept their baseball playoff hopes alive Friday night.
The Titans faced off against Corpus Christi Carroll for Game 2 of a district best-of-three playoff series and came out with a 3-2 win thanks to a three-run seventh inning capped by a walk-off single from Mason Sockwell.
“It was the happiest moment of my life,” Sockwell said of his walk-off hit. “I was just waiting for Xavier (Ortega) to cross that plate and we were going to go crazy."
Sockwell’s walk-off sets up an all-or-nothing game with Carroll (19-9-2, 7-3) on Saturday in Corpus Christi with the winner advancing to the postseason.
“We work walk-off’s every day during our rounds of batting practice,” Victoria East head coach Wes Kolle said. “To be in this situation and come through is huge, so clutch.”
Already down 1-0 in the best-of-three series entering Friday night's game, the first inning could not have gone any worse for the Titans (21-9, 5-5).
The first three batters of the game reached base for the Tigers, and a bases loaded walk issued by Gage Goldman put the Tigers ahead 1-0.
While it took Goldman a few batters to find himself, it took Carroll starter EJ Cantu no time at all.
Cantu was dominant from the outset, working through two innings with ease, striking out three consecutive Titans even after allowing runners to get to second and third base in the third inning.
After a rough first inning Goldman allowed just two base runners over the next three innings.
“Super proud of Gage’s effort, it wasn’t the start we wanted but he did a great job of minimizing the damage,” Kolle said. “Then he bucked down, filled up the zone, kept the defense involved and pitched his game.”
Goldman was relieved in the fifth by Joey Lee, who came on to get the final out of the inning and got through the sixth scoreless, throwing just six pitches.
In the top of the seventh the Tigers gave themselves some insurance with a RBI single from Dae Polomo go up 2-0.
Down to the final three outs Cantu returned to the mound for the seventh nearing 100 pitches. Pinch hitter John Garcia began the inning with a hard hit line drive that found the second baseman’s glove.
With two outs left in their season East created some magic starting with Grayson Youngblood’s seven pitch at-bat which resulted in a walk to bring the tying run to the plate.
With Youngblood on first, Hunter Baros worked an eight pitch at-bat of his own and roped a double into left field to end Cantu's night and move Youngblood in scoring position.
Ortega, who had struck out twice previously, stepped up to the plate and roped the ball into center field to bring home Youngblood and Baros and tie the game.
“I just had to flush out the previous at bats, I knew we were going to need all 42 outs to do this,” Ortega said. “My teammates needed me, I got down two strikes with two ugly swings but I battled my tail off and got those two runners in.”
Ortega moved to second base after Kason Kolle drew a walk, and with two outs in the ninth inning Sockwell stepped up to the plate with a chance to win it.
He quickly got into an 0-2 hole, but was able to work the count back to 2-2 and on the final pitch of the game.
Sockwell saw one he liked and lined it into center field.
Ortega was off and running on contact and the throw from center field reached home plate too late allowing him to score, letting the Titans live to fight another day.
District 29-5A Playoff
Victoria East 3, CC Carroll 2
CC Carroll 100 000 1– 2 0 0
Victoria East 000 000 3– 3 0 1
W: Joey Lee L: Matthew Rodriguez. Highlights: (C) EJ Cantu 6.1 IP’s 5 K’s 2 ER’s; Dae Polomo 3-for-3 RBI, BB. (VE) Gage Goldman 4.2 IP’s 3 K’s 1 ER; Grayson Youngblood 1-for-2 R; Hunter Baros 2-for-2 2B, R; Xavier Ortega 2-for-4 2 RBI’s, R; Mason Sockwell 2-for-4 RBI. Records: CC Carroll 19-9-2, 7-3. Victoria East 21-9, 5-5.