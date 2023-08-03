One year ago, Shelby Spradley was in the Victoria West gym mentoring players as a Warriors’ assistant coach during the first week of volleyball practice.

This season, Spradley is at Victoria East, this time as the head coach of the Lady Titans after being hired to the position in June.

“I’m super excited for the season and ready to see how this year goes,” Spradley said.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m more excited than anything in putting all my energy into the girls because that’s what it’s all about,” the first-year head coach added.

The Lady Titans’ players have been impressed with Spradley’s coaching qualities in the time they've been with her so far.

“I think (Spradley) brings a lot to the table and she’s going to do great things within the volleyball program,” said senior Madison Rogers. “I feel like she’s going to teach us a lot of new things and she’s already done so much within these past couple of days, so I’m just really excited for the season.”

Although this was the official first week of practice, Spradley has already been able to bond with her players over the past few months.

“I have gotten to know them because I did start early in the summer,” Spradley said. “As soon as I got the job I started coming up just to get to know the girls and I’ve come to know them very well and I’m loving every minute of it.”

Spradley, 25, takes over the head coaching role from Danna Wincher, who was the East’s head coach for two seasons and led the team to a 14-22 record in 2022. The team finished sixth in District 29-5A last season after posting a 4-5 record.

The Lady Titans will return six players from last year, including senior setter Madilyn Samudio.

Samudio hopes she and the rest of the returners can be leaders for the younger players just joining the team.

“I really hope they learn a lot from us as returners and from coach (Spradley) with her being new,” she said. “I think that they’ve already learned a lot, so I just hope that they have new experiences.”

Rogers hopes Spradley can teach the Lady Titans how to be well-rounded all season.

“I really hope that we all have great communication and we just work hard and push through every game, every practice and every tournament," Rogers said.