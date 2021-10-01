Victoria East let a chance at a momentum-building win in District 15-5A, Division I slip away as it fell 63-46 to Victoria West in Friday's crosstown rivalry game.
The Titans scored their second most points of the season, but penalties and turnovers never let East catch up after falling behind in the first quarter.
One week after playing turnover-free in a win over Flour Bluff, East committed four turnovers that allowed the Warriors to increase their lead late and claim their second straight win in the Battle for the Boot.
"It's a big game every year," said East offensive coordinator Jeff Hurta. "It's tough for the seniors cause win or lose its your last game to play with your rival. It's really tough for the seniors but it's tough for everybody to lose this game just because it's the rivalry game and it's a district game. We'll get better and we'll move on and we'll play King next week for our homecoming game and everything will be fine."
Victoria West students take a selfie in the student section before Friday's 12th installment of the Battle of the Boot at Memorial Stadium.
East was playing without head coach Roland Gonzalez for the second straight game.
Despite trailing by three points at halftime, East needed to play a clean game to close the gap with the Warriors and was unable to do so.
West scored 18 straight points to open the second half and took advantage of a lost fumble and a pair of interceptions by D'andre Fillmore to close out the win.
One week after committing 13 penalties for over 100 yards, East again had flags flying as the Titans committed 12 penalties for 95 yards, both stalling offensive drives and giving the West crucial field position.
"The turnovers killed us," Hurta said. "We came into the game saying we can't have any turnovers and we had four. I'm not putting the blame on the guys that had the turnovers. West just did a good job of creating turnovers and that was the main difference in the game tonight."
East continued its offensive production with quarterback Jadon Williams scoring five touchdowns, two rushing scores and passing touchdowns to Caden Mozisek, Terrance Terrell and TJ Vargas.
One year removed from a touchdown-less season, Terrell brought his season total to five with a 100-yard receiving performance.
But the penalties and turnovers caused the players to lose focus and emotional outbursts post game.
"We stopped playing as a team," said East lineman Macario Martinez. "We started getting down on each other. We should have started trying to get up on each other and be like, 'Let's keep going.' Pick each other back up."
"We didn't pick up on some of the blocks that we were supposed to on the O-line," Martinez added. "We had jump snaps. Defense kind of messed up on some screens but in total we could've done better cause we didn't play as a team but we should have."
After gaining confidence and momentum with last week's upset win over Flour Bluff, East finds itself back in the thicket of the district with rebuilding work needing to be done.
With Gregory-Portland defeating Flour Bluff 37-27 on Friday, the district race became that much more active as East, West, G-P, Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial all have shots at the four playoff spots.
East will have a chance to rebound against winless Corpus Christi King in Friday's homecoming game, but for the seniors at East, they let their last shot at their crosstown rivals slip away.
"It hurts. It hurts," said East linebacker Trent Zappe. "We just weren't focused. We didn't play good as a team. We weren't doing our job assignments. They made big plays and when big plays happen they make more big plays happen.
"We've just got to come back and win our homecoming game," he added. "We can't let this get in our heads. It's going to suck tonight but Saturday we've got to come up and work through it, get practice going.
